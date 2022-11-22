Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.33. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

