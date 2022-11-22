Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.33. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.67.
About Milestone Scientific
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.