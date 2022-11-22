China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
Shares of CJJD opened at $1.62 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.