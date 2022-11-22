Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

