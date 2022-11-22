Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.01. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

