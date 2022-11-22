China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
NYSE CPHI opened at $0.09 on Monday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.65.
About China Pharma
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.