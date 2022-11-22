Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Further Reading

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

