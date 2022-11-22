Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.27 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

