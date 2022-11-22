Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) PT at C$2.47

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$2.79. The firm has a market cap of C$436.05 million and a PE ratio of -11.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

