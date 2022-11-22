Analysts Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Price Target at GBX 347.29

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 338.20 ($4.00).

GRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.61) to GBX 345 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grainger news, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 23,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £50,767.84 ($60,030.55). In other Grainger news, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 23,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £50,767.84 ($60,030.55). Also, insider Helen Gordon acquired 114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £297.54 ($351.83).

Grainger Stock Performance

Grainger Increases Dividend

GRI opened at GBX 243 ($2.87) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,160.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 323 ($3.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About Grainger

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.