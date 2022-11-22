Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $48.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESNT. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

