Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $48.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.
A number of brokerages have commented on ESNT. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Activity at Essent Group
In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group
Essent Group Stock Performance
Shares of ESNT opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20.
Essent Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.
About Essent Group
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essent Group (ESNT)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.