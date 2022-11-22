Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CLOV opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $592.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

