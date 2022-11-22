Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AAWW stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
