Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.