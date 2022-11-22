Brokerages Set Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) PT at $179.41

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,584,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,634,000 after buying an additional 126,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after buying an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,603,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor stock opened at $142.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.65.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

