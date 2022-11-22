Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives $2.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.37) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.20 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

