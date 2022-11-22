Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,435 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,894 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. Analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.