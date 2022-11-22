New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.