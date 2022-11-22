Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target at $575.80

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $585.67.

ATDRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.24) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($4.94) to GBX 441 ($5.21) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 700 ($8.28) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.