Brokerages Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target at $1,337.00

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,337.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank raised shares of Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $999.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $889.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $955.65. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $753.75 and a 1-year high of $1,779.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

