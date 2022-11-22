Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target at $13.08

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

SUUIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

