Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives $114.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.17.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCISY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($122.45) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vinci Stock Up 0.3 %
Vinci stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.
Vinci Company Profile
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
