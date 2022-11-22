Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives $114.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCISY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($122.45) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vinci stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

