Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOCS. TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

