SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) versus SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Financial Review

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89 SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of 6.66, suggesting a potential upside of 147.42%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than SofTech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and SofTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 4.82 -$71.96 million -0.51 -5.27 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SofTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offerings and Product Data Management, collaboration technologies which consist of its ProductCenter offering, and technology platforms which allow for data exchange between third party technology, described as its Connector offering. The company was founded on June 10, 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

