Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Financial Comparison

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Conformis and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Conformis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis -104.46% -78.14% -50.59% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68%

Risk and Volatility

Conformis has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Conformis and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Conformis presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.72%. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 588.25%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies is more favorable than Conformis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conformis and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $99.86 million 0.18 -$2.41 million ($8.75) -0.28 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78

Conformis has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conformis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Conformis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conformis beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products. It also provides Conformis Hip System and Cordera hip replacement, which are hip replacement products; and iJigs, a personalized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to orthopedic surgeons, hospitals, and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Dutch Antilles, Suriname, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Italy, Poland, and other markets. Conformis, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.