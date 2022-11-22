MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) versus INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Financial Survey

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MeiraGTx and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 1 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 419.98%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 109.86%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MeiraGTx and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $37.70 million 7.22 -$79.56 million ($2.51) -2.43 INmune Bio $180,000.00 680.95 -$30.34 million ($1.75) -3.90

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -265.59% -73.42% -38.64% INmune Bio -7,076.59% -43.02% -34.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INmune Bio beats MeiraGTx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

(Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About INmune Bio

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

