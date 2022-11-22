Critical Survey: Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) & Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lisata Therapeutics and Cryo-Cell International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cryo-Cell International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lisata Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.39%. Cryo-Cell International has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.70%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryo-Cell International has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Cryo-Cell International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.31 Cryo-Cell International $28.89 million 1.39 $2.08 million $0.15 31.54

Cryo-Cell International has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cryo-Cell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Cryo-Cell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Cryo-Cell International 4.34% 49.62% 2.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Cryo-Cell International

(Get Rating)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.