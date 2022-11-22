Reviewing Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) and Its Competitors

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Carbon Streaming to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.13, indicating that its share price is 6,813% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s peers have a beta of 6.63, indicating that their average share price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -19.03% -12.17% Carbon Streaming Competitors -44.43% 13.02% 0.78%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million 7.70 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -0.46

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carbon Streaming’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carbon Streaming and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 242 1133 1667 59 2.50

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 330.22%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 58.94%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Carbon Streaming peers beat Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

