Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Wolfe Research

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $238.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.16.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $170.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.13. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,214 shares of company stock valued at $37,586,106. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

