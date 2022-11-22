AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.80 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a P/E ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.00.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

