AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.80 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a P/E ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.00.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
