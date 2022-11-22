Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.