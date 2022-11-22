Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of SFE stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.99. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

