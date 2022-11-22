WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:WYY opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.81.
WidePoint Company Profile
Further Reading
