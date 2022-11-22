International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
NYSE THM opened at $0.48 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.