International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

NYSE THM opened at $0.48 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

