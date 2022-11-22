Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:XIN opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Xinyuan Real Estate’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:XIN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

