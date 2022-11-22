VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in VEON during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VEON by 89.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,651,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079,563 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

