RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.72 on Monday. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RealNetworks by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the third quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.