Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.41 on Monday. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

