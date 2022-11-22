Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Price Performance

Verastem stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

About Verastem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.