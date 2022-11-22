United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.