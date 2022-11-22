United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.