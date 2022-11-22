Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $376.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

