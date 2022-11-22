TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

