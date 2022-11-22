Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

