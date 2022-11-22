Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

