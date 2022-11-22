Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11.
In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
