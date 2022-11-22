Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Insider Activity at Sotherly Hotels

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 208,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

