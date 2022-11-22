Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPER. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.27 on Monday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 577.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Xperi by 96.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 908,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 445,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Xperi by 640.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 487,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 421,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

