Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells 117,450 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director David Andrew Stephens sold 117,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$532,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -104,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($475,675.38).

Orla Mining Price Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$1.85.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Stories

