Reviewing Privia Health Group (PRVA) & Its Rivals

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) is one of 33 public companies in the "Health services" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Privia Health Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million -$188.23 million -63.39 Privia Health Group Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.60

Privia Health Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -3.02% -6.82% -4.29% Privia Health Group Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Privia Health Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Privia Health Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Privia Health Group Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $41.08, suggesting a potential upside of 80.03%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 124.01%. Given Privia Health Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Privia Health Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Privia Health Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Privia Health Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

