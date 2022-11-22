Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,543,426.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total transaction of C$1,543,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$804,896.66.

Shares of KXS opened at C$147.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$142.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.55. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$119.48 and a 52-week high of C$229.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$207.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

