Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 52,500 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,443.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,048,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,080,204.62.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$240,916.95.

Shares of TSE WILD opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$444.91 million and a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$3.79.

A number of analysts have commented on WILD shares. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

