Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein Sells 11,781 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SLF stock opened at C$61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$74.22.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Featured Stories
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.