Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein Sells 11,781 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$74.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.42.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

