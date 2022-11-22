Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Senior Officer Buys C$10,890.00 in Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eugene Lee purchased 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,642,266 shares in the company, valued at C$295,607.88.

Shares of CVE:WDG opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. Giyani Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

