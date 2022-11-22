Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Senior Officer Buys C$10,890.00 in Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eugene Lee purchased 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,642,266 shares in the company, valued at C$295,607.88.
Giyani Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE:WDG opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. Giyani Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.
Giyani Metals Company Profile
